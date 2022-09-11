CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $213.00Mil. The top holdings were VONG(13.44%), GUNR(9.00%), and FREL(6.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 22,092 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.36.

On 11/09/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.71 per share and a market cap of $12.76Bil. The stock has returned -24.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 24,897-share investment in NAS:SCZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.84 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $52.09 per share and a market cap of $9.92Bil. The stock has returned -29.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

During the quarter, CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP bought 8,759 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 529,096. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.31.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $54.2 per share and a market cap of $8.15Bil. The stock has returned -30.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a price-book ratio of 8.41.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 8,220 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.54.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.895 per share and a market cap of $44.90Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru sold out of their 7,405-share investment in ARCA:XLC. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.91 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $46.16 per share and a market cap of $7.94Bil. The stock has returned -42.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

