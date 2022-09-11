GW&K Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 399 stocks valued at a total of $9.06Bil. The top holdings were RBC(1.56%), PCTY(1.33%), and TXRH(1.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GW&K Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GW&K Investment Management, LLC bought 882,242 shares of NAS:ITCI for a total holding of 1,465,835. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.24.

On 11/09/2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc traded for a price of $50.23 per share and a market cap of $4.78Bil. The stock has returned 13.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.43 and a price-sales ratio of 25.57.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CVET by 1,691,611 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.82.

On 11/09/2022, Covetrus Inc traded for a price of $20.99 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned 4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Covetrus Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CRNC by 1,235,608 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.46.

On 11/09/2022, Cerence Inc traded for a price of $16.33 per share and a market cap of $643.92Mil. The stock has returned -84.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerence Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 236,966 shares in NAS:LECO, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.94 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc traded for a price of $143.97 per share and a market cap of $8.35Bil. The stock has returned 1.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-book ratio of 9.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 165,136-share investment in NYSE:PSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.21 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, PS Business Parks Inc traded for a price of $187.44 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned 23.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PS Business Parks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

