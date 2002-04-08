Greenwood Village, CO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. ( GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company"), is scheduled to present at Trickle Research’s Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference X, which is being held at TopGolf in Centennial, Colorado on November 10, 2022.



Selectis management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 10th at 1:52 p.m. Mountain time.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Trickle Research or the Company's investor relations team.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

For more information, please visit www.selectis.com.

