Kezar+Life+Sciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced members of the executive team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Location: London, UK

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8:35 AM GMT

Presenter: Noreen Roth Henig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Format: Fireside Chat

Event: Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12:10 PM ET

Presenters: John Fowler, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcasts from the presentations will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at www.kezarlifesciences.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Kezar website for 90 days.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. Zetomipzomib, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in lupus nephritis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. KZR-261 is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

