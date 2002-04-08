Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2022 Assets Under Management

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2022 totaled $125.3 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $60.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $65.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of October 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$18,346
Global Discovery1,417
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,117
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,289
Global Equity Team
Global Equity428
Non-U.S. Growth12,848
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth6,477
China Post-Venture149
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity3,730
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,000
Value Income10
International Value Team
International Value28,215
International Explorer47
Global Value Team
Global Value20,383
Select Equity343
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets862
Credit Team
High Income6,966
Credit Opportunities135
Floating Rate47
Developing World Team
Developing World3,511
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak3,092
Antero Peak Hedge832
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained16
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities42
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities10
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$125,312

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $68 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

ti?nf=ODY5MzQyNyM1MjU0OTc1IzIwMDg0MTY=
Artisan-Partners-Asset-Managem.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles