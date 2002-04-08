MILWAUKEE, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2022 totaled $125.3 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $60.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $65.2 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of October 31, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $18,346 Global Discovery 1,417 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,117 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,289 Global Equity Team Global Equity 428 Non-U.S. Growth 12,848 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,477 China Post-Venture 149 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,730 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,000 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 28,215 International Explorer 47 Global Value Team Global Value 20,383 Select Equity 343 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 862 Credit Team High Income 6,966 Credit Opportunities 135 Floating Rate 47 Developing World Team Developing World 3,511 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,092 Antero Peak Hedge 832 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 16 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 42 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $125,312

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $68 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.