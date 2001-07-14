Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) will hold an in-person Investor Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in New York City.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Lemonade Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com. Following the event, a replay will also be made available at investor.lemonade.com. To register for the online event, please use+this+link.

Please note that in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. If you are interested in attending or have questions to submit, please email Lemonade’s Investor Relations team: [email protected]

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our history of losses and the fact that we may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; risks related to our ability to retain and expand our customer base and product offerings; the risk that the “Lemonade” brand may not become as widely known as incumbents’ brands or the brand may become tarnished; the denial of claims or our failure to accurately and timely pay claims; our ability to attain greater value from each user; the novelty of our business model and its unpredictable efficacy and susceptibility to unintended consequences; risks related to the possibility that we could be forced to modify or eliminate our Giveback; risks related to the examinations and other targeted investigations by our primary and other state insurance regulators; our limited operating history; our ability to manage our growth effectively; risks related to the intense competition in the segments of the insurance industry in which we operate; risks related to the availability of reinsurance at current levels and prices; our exposure to counterparty risks; our ability to maintain our risk-based capital at the required levels; risks related to the operation, development, and implementation of our proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and telematics based pricing model; risks related to our dependence on search engines, social media platforms, digital app stores, content-based online advertising and other online sources to attract consumers to our website and our online app; risks related to the loss of personal customer information as a result of security incidents or real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our systems, website or app; risks related to our actual or perceived failure to protect customer information and other data, respect customers’ privacy, or comply with data privacy and security laws and regulations; risks related to our ability to comply with extensive insurance

industry regulations and additional regulatory requirements specific to other vertical markets that we enter or have entered; risks related to our ability to successfully combine the businesses of Lemonade and Metromile and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; within the anticipated timeframes or cost expectations or at all; the ability to maintain relationships with Lemonade’s and Metromile’s respective employees, customers, other business partners and governmental authorities; and risks related to the our inability to predict the impacts of severe weather events and other catastrophes, including the effects of climate change and COVID-19 on our business, and the global economy generally. These and other important factors are discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 and in our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

