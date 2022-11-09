PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Needham Big Data and Infrastructure Conference on November 16 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET

at / Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 5 at 11:50 a.m. PT / 2:50 p.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time. Please visit our "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website at https://investor.alteryx.com for webcast links and presentation times.

