ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

433 MAIN STREET GREEN BAY, WI 54301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 294 stocks valued at a total of $2.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.08%), AAPL(4.72%), and GOOGL(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 595,166 shares of NYSE:WDS for a total holding of 613,270. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.04.

On 11/10/2022, Woodside Energy Group Ltd traded for a price of $24.44 per share and a market cap of $46.25Bil. The stock has returned 55.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 121,501 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 11/10/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $82.96 per share and a market cap of $42.04Bil. The stock has returned 6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-book ratio of 37.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP reduced their investment in NAS:BFC by 103,977 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.99.

On 11/10/2022, Bank First Corp traded for a price of $89.24 per share and a market cap of $805.72Mil. The stock has returned 22.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank First Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95 and a price-sales ratio of 6.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP reduced their investment in NAS:META by 40,465 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $101.47 per share and a market cap of $269.05Bil. The stock has returned -69.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 70,054 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 195,905. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/10/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.68 per share and a market cap of $89.70Bil. The stock has returned -61.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.