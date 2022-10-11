BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 LEXINGTON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $383.00Mil. The top holdings were PBR(1.13%), ROG(1.10%), and MELI(1.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:PBR by 1,303,226 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 11/10/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.6 per share and a market cap of $74.07Bil. The stock has returned 77.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NYSE:AVLR, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.61 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 36,771 shares in NAS:GBT, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.15 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $68.49 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned 165.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.54 and a price-sales ratio of 18.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 625,365 shares in NAS:INTR, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.51 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Inter & Co Inc traded for a price of $2.76 per share and a market cap of $1.11Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inter & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 230.00, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 2,403 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 4,748. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $859.52.

On 11/10/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $897.62 per share and a market cap of $45.15Bil. The stock has returned -47.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 319.44, a price-book ratio of 27.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.27 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.