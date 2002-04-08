OREM, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.



“Increased cost of goods, increased shipping costs, delivery delays, and parts availability hit Reflect hard in the third quarter. Having said that, we are in a strong cash position to weather this downturn in revenue and anticipate a strong finish to the year. Our marketing efforts are continuing as we seek to expand market penetration and sales. Reflect will be exhibiting at the world’s largest cannabis show in Las Vegas this month. This should be a very lucrative show for us.

On the new business front we are working with a current customer to install 5-10 freezer units and a new customer that intends to install the blast freezer in up to 30 of their locations. Our new products have gained notice in the market. We just completed an alpha test using the mini-blast freezer with a vaccine manufacturer that should end in an order,” stated Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific.

The following unaudited table summarizes revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended

September 30 2022 2021 Revenues $ 253,233 $ 716,145 Cost of goods sold 122,204 242,343 Gross profit 131,029 473,802 Operating Expenses Salaries and wages 154,648 146,697 General and administrative 94,781 149,672 Research and development 14,820 17,544 Total Operating Expenses 264,249 313,913 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (133,220 ) 159,889 Other Income Gain on forgiveness of debt - - Total Other Income - - NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (133,220 ) 159,889 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) (702 ) - NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (133,922 ) $ 159,889

