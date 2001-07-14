908+Devices (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, continues to equip its life science customers with actionable intelligence at the point-of-need, enabling them to drive advancements in biotherapeutic development.

“Through both our REBEL and ZipChip devices, we’re empowering researchers and process engineers with rapid and robust analytics at the push of a button,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and co-founder of 908 Devices. “By providing our users with real-time control of critical product and process attributes, 908 Devices is empowering dramatic efficiencies throughout the drug development lifecycle.”

The organization’s commitment to accelerating biotherapeutic workflows is evidenced through its collaborations with key industry partners and leading academic institutions, which were demonstrated through the following events and presentations over the past six months, including:

CE-Pharm and CASSS-Mass Spec

908 Devices collaborated with CPI, Bio-Techne, ProtaGene, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Protein Metrics, and technical posters summarizing these efforts were shared at recent industry conferences. A poster from CPI highlighted the value of at-line cell culture media analysis to inform feeding strategies for improved cell growth. CPI process engineers used real-time data from REBEL to optimize cell nutrients, resulting in an increase in titer by up to 40% and a reduction in toxic metabolite accumulation. Posters with other collaborators highlighted ZipChip%26rsquo%3Bs benefits of sensitivity and resolution, with minimal sample volumes in peptide mapping and charge variant analysis, and the benefit of no harsh ion-pairing reagents when characterizing oligonucleotides.

BioProcess International, part of Boston Biotech Week

There were two notable moments from the event; the first of which included a presentation by a Johns Hopkins University researcher about harnessing REBEL’s power for at-line amino acid monitoring to enable complex bioprocessing modeling. The second included a presentation by a Symphogen scientist about mass spec-based characterization workflows in biopharmaceutical labs that noted ZipChip’s efficiencies in performing high resolution separations and minimizing sample prep burdens.

ASMS

At the 70th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference, 908+Devices+and+its+customers+presented+one+oral+session+and+eleven+posters, highlighting the use of ZipChip or REBEL to accelerate drug development workflows. Collaborators included Genentech, University of Washington, Fudan University and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In addition, 908 Devices presented an update on its microfluidic prototype chip developments that accommodate larger sample volumes and increases in speed and sensitivity, targeted for proteomics applications.

908 Devices Critical Mass User Meeting

908 Devices gathered 175 users, in person and virtual, to share insights and successes using its devices. Scientists from Boehringer Ingelheim touted ZipChip’s very fast separations and high sensitivity in characterizing product quality attributes in oligonucleotides and monoclonal antibodies while MIT and Clemson researchers demonstrated REBEL’s value in their ability to rapidly monitor and profile nutrient consumption of recombinant AAV producing cells.

Robust on-line data and support for customers

Beyond these scientific advancements and successes in the life sciences industry, in order to better serve its customers, 908 Devices acquired+TRACE+Analytics, which specializes in on-line aseptic sampling systems and novel biosensors for bioreactor monitoring and control. This technology will further the company’s goal to build a connected and comprehensive bioanalytics platform, a key enabler of Biopharma 4.0.

“Through all these efforts, we’re seeking to revolutionize how chemical and biochemical analysis is being conducted, and our customers are able to quickly, confidently and more easily understand the lifecycle of their drug development,” said Kevin J. Knopp.

For more information about 908 Devices’ life sciences capabilities, please visit www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005340/en/