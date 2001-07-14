Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 2022 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held November 16-17, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 16th at 11:00 am CT.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, and links to the live webcast and replay will be available on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

