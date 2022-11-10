SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Forza Innovations Inc. ("Forza" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:FORZ) today announced that its Vice President, Garrett Morosky is in discussions with various television networks for a new reality TV Show surrounding Forza's Entrepreneurial Venture.

Garrett was the winner of HBO Max's number one reality TV show FBOY Island and was featured in Variety, New York Times, Vanity Fair, Daily Mail, Cosmopolitan and more. He was known for his electric and polarizing personality on the show, which made him the talk of the town for being America's "Bad Boy". He was also runner up on US Weekly award for "Best Reality TV Villain" and so captivating that TMZ and E! News follows his personal life all throughout Los Angeles.

Garrett Morosky states, "Over the past year I've learned a tremendous amount from Johnny and the team at Forza. I've seen firsthand the blood, sweat and tears it takes to build prototypes and the countless number of hours required to tweak and perfect products. I've seen what it takes to scale a company and would love to share that knowledge with the public at large."

In his role as VP of Forza, Garrett is now is in talks with networks regarding a new television series that rebrands Garrett's bad boy image as a young entrepreneur looking to take Forza from a penny stock to the NASDAQ with founder, entrepreneur and inventor Johnny Forzani. Johnny is a registered inventor, and founder of G-Tech Apparel in Los Angeles, California, who has two wearable technology utility patents with over 8 years' experience in the Chinese manufacturing sector and supply chain.

With the combination of both Johnny's and Garrett's skill sets, it is clear the two make an awesome team and have proven and successful track records. The show will premise off following these two young entrepreneurs around while they recreate their own version of Marky Mark's "Wahl Street". Our show will exemplify what it takes to start several successful businesses, providing education and tips on what to do and what not to do. We will get the full scope of branding new CPG companies in the professional sports and medical sector, obtaining IP through product patents, along with acquisitions of wholly owned subsidiaries and how to scale them at large. This will all take place while following the personal lives of Johnny and Garrett as they travel and navigate the world to try and make it to the top.

Our President Johnny Forzani adds, "it would never surprise me to see Garrett on the big screen one day, as he is born for the camera. Running a small public company comes with a variety of challenges; getting eyes on our stock and creating interest in our company are two of the big ones. Sharing our journey on a network television show would be an effective resource to gain a larger audience and build our shareholder base."

ABOUT FORZA INNOVATIONS

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ), is in the health-tech wearable performance business. Its offices are based in San Diego, California and houses an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzinnovations.com

CONTACT: Johnny Forzani

EMAIL: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views.

SOURCE: Forza Innovations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725024/Forza-Innovations-Inc-Announces-Vice-President-Garrett-Morosky-is-in-Discussions-for-a-Forza-Innovations-Reality-TV-Show



