Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $183.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.65%), DE(3.34%), and SO(3.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,359 shares in NAS:CEG, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.71 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $93.82 per share and a market cap of $30.58Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The guru sold out of their 4,659-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 700-share investment in NAS:TECH. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $345.64 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Bio-Techne Corp traded for a price of $329.9 per share and a market cap of $12.95Bil. The stock has returned -34.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Techne Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-book ratio of 7.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.01 and a price-sales ratio of 12.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 2,950 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 11/10/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $89.92 per share and a market cap of $43.04Bil. The stock has returned 63.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 2,100 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/10/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $89.825 per share and a market cap of $163.07Bil. The stock has returned -48.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

