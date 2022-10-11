COHEN LAWRENCE B recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

C/O NIXON PEABODY, 100 SUMMER ST. BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.23%), MSFT(6.58%), and AMZN(4.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COHEN LAWRENCE B’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 21,959 shares in NYSE:XOM, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.3 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $109.84 per share and a market cap of $451.69Bil. The stock has returned 74.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 44.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 12,347 shares in NYSE:CVX, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.51 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $180.12 per share and a market cap of $348.34Bil. The stock has returned 62.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 12,141 shares in NYSE:WMT, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.42 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $141.77 per share and a market cap of $384.78Bil. The stock has returned -2.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 22,913 shares in ARCA:XLB, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.83 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $79.81 per share and a market cap of $5.72Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

The guru established a new position worth 16,630 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.86 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $68.19 per share and a market cap of $15.76Bil. The stock has returned 5.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

