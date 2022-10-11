SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $319.00Mil. The top holdings were NE(87.88%), DO(8.06%), and SMLP(4.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 280,044-share investment in NYSE:NE. Previously, the stock had a 17.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.55 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Noble Corp traded for a price of $35.51 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned 37.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,950,770 shares in NYSE:DO, giving the stock a 55.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.47 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc traded for a price of $9.55 per share and a market cap of $962.11Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 149.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 859,826 shares in NYSE:SMLP, giving the stock a 100% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.56 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Summit Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $20 per share and a market cap of $205.67Mil. The stock has returned -35.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Summit Midstream Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 6,717-share investment in NAS:CHRD. Previously, the stock had a 22.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.38 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc traded for a price of $154.81 per share and a market cap of $6.44Bil. The stock has returned 27.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oasis Petroleum Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The guru sold out of their 3,739-share investment in NYSE:GPOR. Previously, the stock had a 10.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.82 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Gulfport Energy Corp traded for a price of $84.73 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned 6.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gulfport Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-book ratio of 0.01 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -110.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

