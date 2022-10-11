Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $654.00Mil. The top holdings were GLDM(4.39%), GLD(3.60%), and CVS(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 458,674 shares. The trade had a 4.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.48.

On 11/10/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.9209 per share and a market cap of $39.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 852,961-share investment in BATS:USHY. Previously, the stock had a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.98 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $34.565 per share and a market cap of $8.26Bil. The stock has returned -11.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a price-book ratio of 7.17.

The guru sold out of their 191,829-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.9 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $35.395 per share and a market cap of $32.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. bought 251,592 shares of NAS:HBAN for a total holding of 491,705. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.36.

On 11/10/2022, Huntington Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $15.105 per share and a market cap of $21.81Bil. The stock has returned -0.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntington Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 99,824 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/10/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.2215 per share and a market cap of $120.92Bil. The stock has returned -39.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

