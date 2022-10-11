Spark Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

150 EAST 58TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10155

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $52.00Mil. The top holdings were GS(36.96%), AMZN(9.32%), and JAKK(8.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spark Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 58,110-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 13.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $111.5799 per share and a market cap of $291.30Bil. The stock has returned -66.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 33,000-share investment in NYSE:DRI. Previously, the stock had a 5.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Darden Restaurants Inc traded for a price of $143.99 per share and a market cap of $17.62Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darden Restaurants Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-book ratio of 8.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/10/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $154.39 per share and a market cap of $154.03Bil. The stock has returned -48.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 285.24, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 191,000-share investment in NYSE:CCL. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.69 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Carnival Corp traded for a price of $9.695 per share and a market cap of $12.67Bil. The stock has returned -58.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carnival Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DO by 219,214 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.74.

On 11/10/2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc traded for a price of $9.55 per share and a market cap of $962.11Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 149.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

