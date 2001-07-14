Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue and Chief Financial Officer Michael Doyle will present at the CG+MedTech%2C+Diagnostics+and+Digital+Health+%26amp%3B+Services+Forum on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST in Boston, MA. Toloue will also host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.

A live+webcast+of the conversation will be available on the Investors section of the Quanterix website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.quanterix.com%2F. Replays of the webcast will be available on the Quanterix website for 90 days following the conference.

About Quanterix

Quanterix's ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company's Simoa ® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease.

