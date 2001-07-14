American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark A. Weiss to Senior Vice President and General Counsel of American Financial Group, Inc., effective December 1, 2022.

Mr. Weiss will succeed Vito Peraino. Mr. Peraino has been named Executive Counsel and will serve in an advisory role to the Company.

Mr. Weiss joined AFG in 2010 as Assistant Vice President and Assistant General Counsel. In 2015, he was promoted to Vice President, and he assumed the role of Chief Compliance Officer in 2020. Prior to joining AFG, Mr. Weiss served as a corporate and transactional lawyer at Keating Muething & Klekamp.

Mr. Weiss is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

