CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

About CTS

CTS (: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODY5NDc0MyM1MjU4NTk4IzIwMDY3MDQ=
CTS-Corporation.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles