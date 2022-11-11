PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 Montgomery Street San Francisco, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $941.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(10.38%), FCX(6.91%), and LMT(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.81 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.24 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 49.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 54,210-share investment in NYSE:WDS. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.04 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Woodside Energy Group Ltd traded for a price of $25.42 per share and a market cap of $49.99Bil. The stock has returned 68.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KEY by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.9.

On 11/11/2022, KeyCorp traded for a price of $19.45 per share and a market cap of $18.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KeyCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 500 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/11/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $506.57 per share and a market cap of $205.16Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-book ratio of 9.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 9,500 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 62,500. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.12.

On 11/11/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $513.13 per share and a market cap of $227.11Bil. The stock has returned 2.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-book ratio of 11.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.