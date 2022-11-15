Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

November 10, 2022
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Fiscal Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Website:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GReRCBdX

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (866) 424-3437

Contact:

Gladstone Capital Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 22, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13732341.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Company's website, www.gladstonecapital.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Capital Corporation, 703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



