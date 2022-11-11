Hilton Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $760.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(12.12%), VCSH(11.51%), and BSV(8.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hilton Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 605,738 shares. The trade had a 8.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.87.

On 11/11/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.99 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned -9.76% over the past year.

During the quarter, Hilton Capital Management, LLC bought 857,587 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 874,203. The trade had a 8.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 11/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.12 per share and a market cap of $37.67Bil. The stock has returned -6.12% over the past year.

During the quarter, Hilton Capital Management, LLC bought 413,616 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 1,592,999. The trade had a 3.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 11/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.85 per share and a market cap of $17.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.32% over the past year.

During the quarter, Hilton Capital Management, LLC bought 283,069 shares of ARCA:SCHR for a total holding of 808,578. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 11/11/2022, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.34 per share and a market cap of $7.76Bil. The stock has returned -10.73% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 259,267 shares in ARCA:JAAA, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.75 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.87 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned -1.13% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

