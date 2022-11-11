Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $264.00Mil. The top holdings were FIVE(27.36%), BRK.B(23.03%), and SBUX(13.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 131,705-share investment in NYSE:DBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.67 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Designer Brands Inc traded for a price of $15.38 per share and a market cap of $987.91Mil. The stock has returned 7.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Designer Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KRUS by 29,363 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.01.

On 11/11/2022, Kura Sushi USA Inc traded for a price of $71.59 per share and a market cap of $697.32Mil. The stock has returned 37.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kura Sushi USA Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 393.31 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC bought 8,650 shares of NAS:FIVE for a total holding of 524,366. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.31.

On 11/11/2022, Five Below Inc traded for a price of $156.25 per share and a market cap of $8.67Bil. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five Below Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-book ratio of 7.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC bought 10,865 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 264,345. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.17 per share and a market cap of $1,218.25Bil. The stock has returned -35.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pacifica Capital Investments, LLC bought 57,720 shares of NYSE:JWN for a total holding of 923,157. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.88.

On 11/11/2022, Nordstrom Inc traded for a price of $20.63 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned -37.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nordstrom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

