WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

201 S. Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.70%), MSFT(5.25%), and JNJ(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 67,430 shares in NYSE:XOM, giving the stock a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.3 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $110.5 per share and a market cap of $455.07Bil. The stock has returned 76.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 26,829-share investment in NYSE:DE. Previously, the stock had a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $342.56 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $407.61 per share and a market cap of $123.02Bil. The stock has returned 16.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-book ratio of 6.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 131,166-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.72 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $46.41 per share and a market cap of $36.84Bil. The stock has returned -16.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC bought 191,229 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 200,063. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 11/11/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $38.13 per share and a market cap of $305.90Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 25,024-share investment in NYSE:GS. Previously, the stock had a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $323.98 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $378.31 per share and a market cap of $128.11Bil. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.