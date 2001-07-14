TodayESAB, an ESAB Corporation brand (NYSE: ESAB), and a world leader in welding and cutting equipment and consumables, announced the kick-off of its inaugural SparkWeek, a week-long, virtual launch event highlighting new welding and fabrication products. With 16 product unveils slated to go live between Monday, November 14 and Friday, November 18, SparkWeek is poised to redefine ESAB’s position in the global fabrication technology industries, bringing the business and its portfolio of brands into new segments and audiences.

“We are excited to host our inaugural SparkWeek and showcase innovations from across the ESAB portfolio which we know will move the fabrication industry forward with re-designed and state-of-the-art solutions for welders and metal fabricators around the world,” said Steven Molenda, ESAB’s Senior Director, Global MarCom and Marketing Strategies. “From game-changing portable welding products to industrial and automation product announcements, ESAB is continuing to redefine power, productivity, and performance in the fabrication industry.”

Each day of SparkWeek at 12 p.m. Eastern, ESAB will premiere a new announcement video at ESAB.com%2FSparkWeek, unveiling products around a particular theme. Viewers who attend the daily premieres will be able to ask ESAB global product managers questions in real-time. The event page will also feature information about the new products.

See the ESAB SparkWeek announcement schedule below:

Monday, November 14: Portable Welding

Tuesday, November 15: Software, Filler Metals, and Automation

Wednesday, November 16: Cutting

Thursday, November 17: PPE, Shop Welding, Industrial Productivity, and Gas Control

Friday, November 18: Industry Changing New Product Announcement

For more information about SparkWeek and to sign up for daily alerts, visit ESAB.com%2FSparkWeek. For more information about ESAB Corporation, including its world leading portfolio of fabrication and gas control technology solutions, visit ESABcorporation.com.

About ESAB

ESAB is a world leader in fabrication technology. For more than 100 years ESAB has transformed industries built by fabricators, providing complete workflow solutions through our diverse portfolio of products from more than 40 of the most trusted brands in welding and cutting in the world. From industrial demands to repair and maintenance, innovators that shape the world, rely on ESAB’s portfolio. To learn more, visit ESAB.com.

About ESAB Corporation

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit ESABcorporation.com.

