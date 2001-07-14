American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

