The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. (NYSE: EL) will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Friday, November 18, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FEL2022.

For further information on the meeting, The Estée Lauder Companies’ proxy+statement+materials and other information are available at www.elcompanies.com%2Finvestors. Following the annual meeting, a webcast of the meeting will be available for replay on www.elcompanies.com%2Finvestors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

