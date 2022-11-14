CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

79 SOUTH MAIN ST, 3RD FL SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were UNP(30.19%), WSO(10.40%), and WFC(7.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 79,943 shares in NAS:NMFC, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.76 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, New Mountain Finance Corp traded for a price of $12.57 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Mountain Finance Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 10.75.

The guru established a new position worth 71,402 shares in NAS:GBDC, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.61 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc traded for a price of $13.26 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golub Capital BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 10.18.

The guru established a new position worth 51,465 shares in NAS:ARCC, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.33 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Ares Capital Corp traded for a price of $19.51 per share and a market cap of $9.92Bil. The stock has returned 1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 52,395 shares in NYSE:TSLX, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.62 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc traded for a price of $18.57 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned -14.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.05 and a price-sales ratio of 11.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 8,364-share investment in NYSE:TTE. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.24 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $58.87 per share and a market cap of $146.25Bil. The stock has returned 23.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.