Yext%2C+Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the availability of its category-leading Search+product in AWS+Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS customers can now purchase Yext Search with existing cloud commitments to simplify the procurement process and count towards contracted levels of annual AWS spend. Purchasing through AWS Marketplace helps AWS customers consolidate billing and provides businesses with an alternative funding source for planned projects and strategic cloud migration objectives.

”Customers can now simply add Yext Search to their AWS bill without having to go through a lengthy procurement process,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. ”Providing organizations with the option to transact directly through AWS Marketplace streamlines the purchasing experience, accelerates time-to-value, and expands the reach of our powerful search solution to AWS customers all over the world.”

Yext Search is a powerful, low-code product that adds natural language search experiences to websites, apps, and workspaces. It leverages AI and multiple algorithms to deliver relevant, actionable search results in over a dozen languages and is a key component of Yext’s award-winning Answers Platform. The product is used by some of the world’s largest brands and has earned Yext widespread recognition with over+250+5-star+reviews+on+G2.

“We’re committed to helping organizations improve their digital experiences with a platform that is easy to procure and deploy,” said Ananda Sen, SVP of Partnerships and Alliances at Yext. “The availability of Yext Search in AWS Marketplace makes our innovative solutions more accessible and further expands a remarkable partnership that began with the addition of Amazon Alexa to the Yext Publisher Network back in 2018. We’re thrilled to give businesses added flexibility and more ownership over the procurement process than they’ve ever had before.”

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

