NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022, ending on July 31, 2022.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10PM Eastern on November 14, 2022. Management will then host an earnings conference call on November 15, 2022 beginning at 10AM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 877-545-0523 or International: 973-528-0016, at least five minutes before the start of the call. Please ask for the Zedge earnings conference call with Participant Access Code: 442715

The call will also be available here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/46791

Following the call, a replay of the call will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 46791

About Zedge: Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 44 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art which includes Zedge Premium, a marketplace targeting the "Creator Economy" that enables artists, celebrities and emerging creators to market NFTs and digital content to Zedge's users; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photo Game;" and Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, in-app purchases and subscriptions. For more information, visit www.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696, [email protected]

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725466/Zedge-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Results



