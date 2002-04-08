PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, and Old Pal , a multi-state, cannabis lifestyle brand that's focused on offering quality products and trusted consistency, announced today a new cannabis confection is heading to shelves this holiday season. TILT’s award-winning edibles kitchen and Old Pal collaborated on “Baked at Home,” a convenient, cannabis-infused brownie mix, that is a simplified approach to a classic.

Baked at Home includes simple, dry ingredients–sugar, salt, baking powder and real cocoa–infused with 100mg of THC in powdered form. To prepare, simply add eggs and butter before baking at 350 degrees. The box produces 20 brownies, at roughly 5mg each. The infused mix will be available in Massachusetts via TILT’s Commonwealth Alternative Care , Inc. ("CAC"). In California, it’s produced by Big Pete’s and sent to retailers by Old Pal. Baked at Home will arrive on shelves just in time for Green Wednesday shopping and it retails in both states for approximately $25.

“For people, their first edible experience was more than likely a brownie,” said TILT’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Cristina De Tomasi. “Old Pal’s “Baked at Home” brownie mix is a great way to introduce, or reintroduce, edibles to cannabis curious adults in your life in a safe and delicious way. We look forward to continuing to build a rich brand partnership with Old Pal to help them realize their creative product development potential in Massachusetts and beyond.”

"Most cannabis consumers remember their first infused brownies as being a formative experience. However, they were probably messy, uncertain and impossible to dose correctly. That’s why we collaborated with the team at TILT to develop “Baked at Home” as a convenient box mix,” said Old Pal Co-founder and chief executive officer Rusty Wilenkin. “We wanted to create a mixture as easy to make as any other non-infused version, with the added benefit of cannabis for unwinding during the Holiday period. We’re pleased to have TILT as a brand partner to help us bring this nostalgic brownie mix to life.”

Each box of Baked at Home brownie mix is infused with a water-soluble powder created from locally sourced oil, which increases the bioavailability of the THC and allows the distillate to bond with the mix in powder form. This results in a smooth, light mixture similar to a traditional off-the-shelf, baked goods box mix that you can find at most grocery stores.

Massachusetts patients and consumers can find Baked at Home by Old Pal at TILT’s CAC dispensaries in Brockton, Cambridge and Taunton, as well as in select dispensaries throughout the state. Patients and consumers in California will be able to find Baked at Home at Eaze and SweetFlower in all locations with more launching shortly.

Dispensaries in Massachusetts interested in carrying Old Pal or other TILT brand partner products from 1906 , Airo , Black Buddha , Her Highness , Highsman or Toast should contact our wholesale team at [email protected] to order.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Old Pal

Old Pal is a multi-state lifestyle cannabis brand focused on providing value to consumers by offering quality products and trusted consistency. The brand is available through superior and dependable production and distribution through strategic partnerships within the industry. With the incorporation of culture-focused design and marketing, Old Pal has defined a much-needed new space within the industry; curating an accessible lifestyle beyond stoner culture via brand efforts and soft goods line, Old Pal Provisions. For more information, please visit OldPal.com and follow Old Pal Provisions on Instagram .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws which are based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about TILT management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the expected performance of the collaboration between TILT, CAC and Old Pal, anticipated development, timing and release of future product offerings, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, "will", “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Amendment No. 2 to the Form 10 Registration Statement filed by TILT with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

