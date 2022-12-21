Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2022, January and February 2023

2022-12-21
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2022, January and February 2023.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

December

12/22/2022

12/21/2022

12/30/2022

January

1/24/2023

1/23/2023

2/1/2023

February

2/21/2023

2/17/2023

3/1/2023

Change

from

Previous

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Type

Distribution

WDI

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

December

$0.12800

Income

$0.0030

January

$0.12800

Income

February

$0.12800

Income

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

December

$0.04900

Income

-

January

$0.04900

Income

February

$0.04900

Income

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

December

$0.03000

Income

-

Inc.

January

$0.03000

Income

February

$0.03000

Income

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity

December

$0.09450

Income

-

Fund Inc.

January

$0.09450

Income

February

$0.09450

Income

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

December

$0.06700

Income

-

January

$0.06700

Income

February

$0.06700

Income

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined

December

$0.10100

Income

-

Opportunity Fund Inc.

January

$0.10100

Income

February

$0.10100

Income

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined

December

$0.06650

Income

-

Opportunity Trust Inc.

January

$0.06650

Income

February

$0.06650

Income

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.10000

Income

-

January

$0.10000

Income

February

$0.10000

Income

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

December

$0.02350

Income

-

January

$0.02350

Income

February

$0.02350

Income

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

December

$0.03650

Income

$(0.0025)

January

$0.03650

Income

February

$0.03650

Income

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

December

$0.01980

Income

-

Inc.

January

$0.01980

Income

February

$0.01980

Income

MNP

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.

December

$0.04300

Income

$(0.0045)

January

$0.04300

Income

February

$0.04300

Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2023 and early 2024, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share prices will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

