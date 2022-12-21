Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2022, January and February 2023.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date December 12/22/2022 12/21/2022 12/30/2022 January 1/24/2023 1/23/2023 2/1/2023 February 2/21/2023 2/17/2023 3/1/2023

Change from Previous Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Type Distribution WDI Western Asset Diversified Income Fund December $0.12800 Income $0.0030 January $0.12800 Income February $0.12800 Income HIX Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. December $0.04900 Income - January $0.04900 Income February $0.04900 Income HIO Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund December $0.03000 Income - Inc. January $0.03000 Income February $0.03000 Income HYI Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity December $0.09450 Income - Fund Inc. January $0.09450 Income February $0.09450 Income EHI Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. December $0.06700 Income - January $0.06700 Income February $0.06700 Income GDO Western Asset Global Corporate Defined December $0.10100 Income - Opportunity Fund Inc. January $0.10100 Income February $0.10100 Income IGI Western Asset Investment Grade Defined December $0.06650 Income - Opportunity Trust Inc. January $0.06650 Income February $0.06650 Income DMO Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. December $0.10000 Income - January $0.10000 Income February $0.10000 Income SBI Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. December $0.02350 Income - January $0.02350 Income February $0.02350 Income MMU Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. December $0.03650 Income $(0.0025) January $0.03650 Income February $0.03650 Income MHF Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund December $0.01980 Income - Inc. January $0.01980 Income February $0.01980 Income MNP Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. December $0.04300 Income $(0.0045) January $0.04300 Income February $0.04300 Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2023 and early 2024, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share prices will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005512/en/