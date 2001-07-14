Throughout October, Assurant employees in Atlanta, Miami and across the globe participated in a 5K run in support of the United Way. Employees and partners in this annual tradition raised more than $340,000 this year, which pushed the total funds raised to $1.4 million, through donations, sponsorships and employee matches from the Assurant Foundation since the inception of the annual 5K.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005090/en/

Throughout October, Assurant hosted its annual 5K events to benefit the United Way. Assurant employees Gustavo Mariotto, Jon Jannarone, David Smith, and Hannah Hartley (L-R) were the top runners at the Miami event held on Assurant’s campus. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year more than 840 Assurant employees and partners participated in the 5,000-meter events in October. Assurant has a long history of fundraising for United Way Miami where the race takes place on a specially designed course at the company’s south Miami campus and had 275 registered participants this year. For the first time, Assurant also hosted an event in Atlanta with 77 participants, while more than 420 Assurant employees globally participated virtually. Funds raised will benefit United Way partners in these Assurant locations: Toronto, Hamilton and Kingston, Ontario in Canada; Florence; Scottsdale; Woodbury; Springfield; Mexico; Puerto Rico; Miami; and Atlanta.

“The Assurant Foundation and many of our employees give to United Way because of their track record for effectively doing what matters: advancing the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for everyone in the community,” said Alecia Bailey, vice president, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and executive director, The Assurant Foundation. “The Assurant 5K for United Way is one way our employee volunteers strengthen communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive.”

“We are so grateful to the entire Assurant team for running, walking and cheering for stronger communities,” said Milton J. Little, Jr., president and CEO of United Way Greater Atlanta. “The energy is contagious and shows that Assurant’s leadership and employees are committed to working together to build a prosperous, healthy community.”

The Assurant Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Assurant, Inc. To learn more about the company’s commitment to sustainability, download Assurant’s sustainability report by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.assurant.com%2Four-story%2Fsustainability.

# # #

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40AssurantNews.

About United Way of Greater Atlanta

United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way in the nation, engages and brings together people and resources to drive sustainable and equitable improvements in the well-being of children, families, and individuals in the community. We have improved the lives of 82,000 children, but together, we can do MORE. The organization unites with more than 200 programs in 13 counties through the Child Well-Being Mission Fund to create an equitable future for all. Let's do MORE, together. Unite for MORE today! For more information, visit: unitedwayatlanta.org or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About United Way Miami

United+Way+Miami is a driving force in the community, successfully responding to emerging needs and transforming people’s lives. Since 1924, we have worked together with our network of donors, volunteers, and partners, to generate and amplify resources, and advocate for policies that improve the quality of life for all. We leverage our unique role as convener, strategic funder, service provider, awareness builder, and influencer so that everyone in Miami-Dade has access to quality education and the opportunity to lead healthy and financially secure lives -- the building blocks of a thriving community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005090/en/