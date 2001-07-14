AstroNova%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory A. Woods will present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas. The Company’s presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. (Central Time) will be simultaneously webcast and available through the Investors section of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.astronovainc.com%2F. The related slide presentation will remain posted on the website. Management also will host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About AstroNova

