Mark Hillman recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) is president of Hillman Capital Management, the company he founded in 1998. Prior to that, he was chief investment officer of Custom Asset Management and Menocal Capital Management, whose assets he brought into Hillman Capital.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were CVS(3.81%), WFC(3.79%), and MSFT(3.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 868,298-share investment in NAS:PAA. Previously, the stock had a 3.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.17 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Plains All American Pipeline LP traded for a price of $12.505 per share and a market cap of $8.75Bil. The stock has returned 25.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline LP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 102,336 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.65 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $73.455 per share and a market cap of $379.00Bil. The stock has returned -36.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.59 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 31,407 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/14/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $100.63 per share and a market cap of $253.17Bil. The stock has returned 22.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:K by 36,434 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.2.

On 11/14/2022, Kellogg Co traded for a price of $70.17 per share and a market cap of $23.82Bil. The stock has returned 14.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kellogg Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:BIIB by 11,265 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.38.

On 11/14/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $303.865 per share and a market cap of $43.78Bil. The stock has returned 12.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

