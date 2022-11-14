Lee Ainslie recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and CEO of Dallas-based Maverick Capital. Ainslie started Maverick Capital back in 1993 with $38 million after learning from legendary fund manager Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) at Tiger Management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 344 stocks valued at a total of $4.44Bil. The top holdings were CPNG(30.51%), TMUS(4.63%), and AMZN(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,129,905 shares in NYSE:AVTR, giving the stock a 2.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.79 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $21.35 per share and a market cap of $14.46Bil. The stock has returned -43.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:JLL by 460,751 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.25.

On 11/14/2022, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc traded for a price of $162.08 per share and a market cap of $7.71Bil. The stock has returned -38.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 351,961 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $222.12 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $299.67 per share and a market cap of $132.24Bil. The stock has returned -56.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) bought 542,357 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 748,456. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/14/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $156.54 per share and a market cap of $156.82Bil. The stock has returned -48.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 290.41, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HUM by 120,825 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $486.43.

On 11/14/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $529.57 per share and a market cap of $67.25Bil. The stock has returned 19.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

