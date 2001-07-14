Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced Olga Kibler as its chief people officer, effective today. Kibler will lead Procore’s people strategy, and will join Procore’s executive leadership team and report to founder, president and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche.

Most recently, Kibler served as chief people officer at Five9 leading all aspects of the human resources function. Prior to Five9, she served as vice president of talent services at DocuSign and was integral in leading the company through a growth strategy, which focused on building a diverse team and inclusive culture across 20 countries.

As Procore expands its global workforce to better serve its customers and business worldwide, Kibler will drive Procore’s continued growth across all elements of the Global Talent Organization, including talent acquisition, talent activation and growth, talent business partners, employee relations, talent operations, total rewards and diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging.

“When we started Procore, we committed to investing in our people and our culture no matter our scale. With more than 20 years of experience, Olga will lead our talent organization as we expand globally and continue to build high-performing teams while delivering a remarkable candidate and employee experience,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder, president and CEO. “Olga’s passion for people and excellence in the human resources practice, combined with her international leadership experience, is a huge asset to Procore. I am thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

“I was drawn to Procore’s clarity in its core values of openness, ownership and optimism. People are my passion, and it is clear Tooey and the leadership team embody these values and deeply care about Procore’s employees. Procore is transforming the construction industry, and I’m excited to help drive the company forward by elevating and advocating for our people,” said Kibler.

Kibler holds a master's degree in International Trade from Moscow University of Humanities and was a recipient of a USIA scholarship in Economics at the University of Oregon. She lives in the Bay Area with her husband and daughter.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

