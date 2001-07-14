Enhabit%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, announced today its recent placements in Fortune’s “30 Best Large Workplaces in Healthcare” awards as well as Modern Healthcare’s “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” awards series, highlighting Enhabit’s commitment to its people.

Enhabit placed #23 in Fortune%26rsquo%3Bs+%26ldquo%3B30+Best+Large+Workplaces+in+Health+Care+2022%2C%26rdquo%3B making the list for the eighth year in a row. Placements are determined using an anonymous survey where employees can share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback regarding the organization's culture and structure exploring levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, and comradery. Modern+Healthcare%26rsquo%3Bs+%26ldquo%3BBest+Places+to+Work%26rdquo%3B awards series also conducts an assessment designed to gather detailed information about organizations in which employers complete an in-depth questionnaire and employees are given the opportunity to provide honest and anonymous feedback. For the tenth year in a row, Enhabit was included in Modern Healthcare’s winners, ranking #34 in the “Provider/Insurer” category this year.

“Our focus is on fostering an inclusive and welcoming workplace and culture, and to cultivate an authentic sense of belonging for all employees, which ultimately promotes better patient care and employee retention,” says Chief Human Resources Officer Tanya Marion. “We are thrilled to have received such prestigious awards as we continue to work to retain the highest quality employees to better serve our patients.”

Tanya+Marion is Enhabit’s first chief human resources officer and has remained focused on employee engagement and retention. Amid a labor shortage within the health care sector, Marion’s extensive expertise in recruiting, leading and developing teams with a commitment to providing a better way to care have all contributed to Enhabit’s success with acquiring and retaining top talent.

“At Enhabit, we make it our mission to provide our employees with benefits that promote a culture that allows for work-life balance,” says Marion. "Our employees are our most important assets and we are committed to listening to their feedback as we continue to grow and diversify Enhabit’s workforce.”

Enhabit is one of the largest Medicare-certified home health and hospice providers in the nation, with over 10,000 employees across its vast footprint. Enhabit provides flexible schedules, professional development opportunities, a competitive compensation and benefits package and access to advanced technology to assist employees in providing industry-leading care to patients and their loved ones.

To learn more about Enhabit and its care offerings, visit ehab.com. To learn more about joining the Enhabit team, visit careers.ehab.com.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 250 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005786/en/