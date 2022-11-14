Ron Baron recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Baron Capital Management. He is Co-Portfolio Manager of Baron Asset Fund and remains Portfolio Manager of the Growth and Partners Funds. Baron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry, and later attended George Washington University Law School in the evenings.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 370 stocks valued at a total of $30.95Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(14.97%), IT(4.62%), and CSGP(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) bought 13,687,790 shares of NYSE:FIGS for a total holding of 16,088,192. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.38.

On 11/14/2022, FIGS Inc traded for a price of $6.38 per share and a market cap of $1.06Bil. The stock has returned -81.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FIGS Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 538,881 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.03 per share and a market cap of $1,240.74Bil. The stock has returned -35.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:PEGA by 782,457 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.66.

On 11/14/2022, Pegasystems Inc traded for a price of $37.28 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -68.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pegasystems Inc has a price-book ratio of 47.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:WIX by 541,680 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.94.

On 11/14/2022, Wix.com Ltd traded for a price of $86.92 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned -56.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wix.com Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -81.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 243,500 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 11/14/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $107.42 per share and a market cap of $30.89Bil. The stock has returned -28.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.90 and a price-sales ratio of 6.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

