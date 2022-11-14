PRIMECAP Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company was founded in 1983 in Pasadena, CA as an independent investment management company. PRIMECAP manages US-focused equity portfolios for a limited number of institutions and mutual funds.

The firm’s objective is to provide superior long-term equity investment results following an investment approach based on four key principles: individual decision-making, commitment to fundamental research, long-term investment horizon and focus on value.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) utilizes a multi-counselor investment model whereby each portfolio manager has complete autonomy over a distinct sleeve of each Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 336 stocks valued at a total of $103.34Bil. The top holdings were LLY(8.77%), BIIB(4.07%), and AMGN(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:NNBR by 433,360 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.49.

On 11/14/2022, NN Inc traded for a price of $1.95 per share and a market cap of $85.55Mil. The stock has returned -66.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NN Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 6,014,705 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.43.

On 11/14/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $76.47 per share and a market cap of $142.75Bil. The stock has returned -5.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-book ratio of 5.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MS by 2,800,243 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29.

On 11/14/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $89.81 per share and a market cap of $151.79Bil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 5,403,250-share investment in NYSE:POLY. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.81 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Plantronics Inc traded for a price of $39.82 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned 23.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plantronics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 84.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MMC by 1,308,250 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.45.

On 11/14/2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $165.29 per share and a market cap of $81.99Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-book ratio of 8.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

