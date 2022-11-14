Caxton Associates recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) is a global macro hedge fund founded by Bruce Kovner in 1983 in New York City.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 465 stocks valued at a total of $751.00Mil. The top holdings were PFE(16.71%), MRNA(3.76%), and AMZN(3.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,886,500-share investment in NYSE:FCX. Previously, the stock had a 11.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.27 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $37.89 per share and a market cap of $54.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,071,454-share investment in NYSE:APTV. Previously, the stock had a 9.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.93 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $109.63 per share and a market cap of $29.70Bil. The stock has returned -35.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 236,531 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.49 per share and a market cap of $1,004.76Bil. The stock has returned -44.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-book ratio of 7.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) bought 188,601 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 190,001. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.7 per share and a market cap of $1,240.58Bil. The stock has returned -35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 37,390 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $510.87 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $513.22 per share and a market cap of $207.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-book ratio of 9.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

