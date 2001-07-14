Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:

1st Annual Needham Virtual EdTech 1v1 Conference - November 16th - Virtual

TD Securities Technology Conference - November 21st - In-person - Toronto

Canaccord Defensive Technology Conference - November 30th - In-person - Toronto

National Bank Technology Conference - December 7th - In-person - Toronto

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.docebo.inc.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005957/en/