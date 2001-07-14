Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:
- 1st Annual Needham Virtual EdTech 1v1 Conference - November 16th - Virtual
- TD Securities Technology Conference - November 21st - In-person - Toronto
- Canaccord Defensive Technology Conference - November 30th - In-person - Toronto
- National Bank Technology Conference - December 7th - In-person - Toronto
For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.docebo.inc.
