SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Houston Chronicle. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Sean Woolverton, SilverBow’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are honored to have received this recognition for the third consecutive year. Marking our debut in the Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces list in 2020 was a historic milestone for the Company, and maintaining that Top Workplace status for 2021 and 2022 is a remarkable accomplishment and a reflection of SilverBow’s culture and focus on its employees which continue to be our number one asset.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com. Information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005931/en/