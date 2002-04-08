Miami, FL, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), a holding entity set to acquire companies in the health and wellness space currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries, today announced its financial results and operating results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022 as scheduled ( view release ).



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights :

Net loss for the second quarter was $228,360.

The Company had a cash balance of $1,205 as of September 30, 2022.

The Company had a total asset of $355,762 as of September 30, 2022.

Commenced corporate name change to “Smart Curative Solutions, Inc.” and stock ticker change to “SCSI”.

Recent Business Highlights :

The Company retired approximately $1,118,334 of its debt, 47% of the Company’s liabilities subsequently from the period ending September 30, 2022, reported 10-Q and will be reflected in the third quarter fiscal 2023 ended period ending December 31, 2022’s 10-Q.



( v iew filed 8-K )

The Company consummated its two merger candidates, RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”) and Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”) from its November 7, 2021 executed agreement subsequently amended on November 8, 2022. Both RxCompound and Peaks have approximately 75 days from the date of consummation to complete its PCAOB audit to transition its books and operations into the Company.



( view filed 8-K )

The Company is now headquartered at RxCompound, located at 8950 SW 74th Court, Suite 101, Miami, FL 33156. RxCompound relocated to its new larger facility in the month of June 2022 to facilitate its anticipated growth including the in-process addition of a sterile compounding room to offer injectable products.





The Company secured funding within the month of October 2022 up to the date the Company achieves cash flow positive status.



( view filed 8-K )

RxCompound initiated the buildout of its sterile compounding room within the month of October 2022. It is slated to be operational early in 2023.





RxCompound commenced its hazardous compounding room buildout in early November 2022, to increase its product offerings to include hormonal creams. The hazardous compounding room is anticipated to be operational within December 2022.





Peakscurative.com has successfully launched its beta site in the month of July 2022. The ability for additional product offerings are being added prior to its official launch slate for the month of January 2023.



Business Outlook :

Complete PCAOB for Peaks within the month of November 2022 and RxCompound early January 2023. Once one or both have been completed, the Company will cease its shell status.





The Company to submit application to uplist to OTCQB tier after completion of PCAOB Audit and cessation of “Shell Risk” status.





Addition of independent directors to the board.





Utilize the Company’s active nonprofit entity, Earth Science Foundation, Inc.



Conference Call and Webcast :

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second fiscal quarter results, highlights, and outlook at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. To participate in the telephone conference call please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Participant Only Dial-In Information: Participant Toll-Free: 800-267-6316 Primary Participant Direct/International: 203-518-9783 Alternate Conference ID: EARTHSCIENCE

The conference call will be recorded and can be accessed on the Investor Relations tab on the Company’s website.

