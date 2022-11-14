Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana, announces the grant of stock options (each an “Option”) under the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,475,000 Options to directors and a consultant of the Company (“Optionee(s)”) in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of C$0.165 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant, being today. Vesting provisions are as follows:

350,000 Options shall fully vest on November 14, 2022;

1,000,000 Options shall vest in two equal instalments with the provision that the Optionee remains engaged by the Company at the vesting dates: ½ shall vest on November 14, 2022; and ½ shall vest at the discretion of the Board and no later than October 1, 2023; and

125,000 Options shall vest in three equal instalments with the provision that the Optionee remains engaged by the Company at the vesting dates: 1/3 shall vest on November 14, 2022; 1/3 shall vest on October 24, 2023; and 1/3 shall vest on October 24, 2024.



About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding EV market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”) through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of eight prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as K.Hill, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Jonathan Henry, Executive Chair

Contact:

Jonathan Henry

Executive Chair

+44 7798 801 783

[email protected]



George Donne

VP Business Development

+44 7866 591 897

[email protected]

