Steven Cohen recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Steven A. Cohen is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Point72, a 1,650+ person registered investment advisor. Mr. Cohen founded S.A.C. Capital Advisors in 1992 and converted his investment operations to the Point72 Asset Management family office in 2014.

Cohen received a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He began his investing career at Gruntal & Co., where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years before starting his own investment business.

Cohen has leveraged his lengthy career in the public markets to found Point72 Ventures, a global venture capital strategy, and Point72 Hyperscale, a private equity strategy that seeks to drive value creation through applied AI. He also bought the iconic New York Mets major league baseball team in 2020 and serves as Chairman and CEO of the team.

He is an avid philanthropist and entrepreneur alongside his wife and holds active leadership roles in a number of nonprofit organizations.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1329 stocks valued at a total of $24.64Bil. The top holdings were BIIB(1.82%), TMUS(1.24%), and BABA(1.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 960,870 shares in NAS:ABEO, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.87 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Abeona Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $4.15 per share and a market cap of $24.69Mil. The stock has returned -81.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) bought 829,463 shares of NAS:RLMD for a total holding of 2,102,037. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.475.

On 11/15/2022, Relmada Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $6.18 per share and a market cap of $176.80Mil. The stock has returned -72.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.94 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.19.

During the quarter, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) bought 592,546 shares of NAS:IMUX for a total holding of 1,917,546. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.67.

On 11/15/2022, Immunic Inc traded for a price of $1.47 per share and a market cap of $57.71Mil. The stock has returned -84.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Immunic Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.41 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.17.

The guru established a new position worth 870,229 shares in NAS:PGRWU, giving the stock a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.0154 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Progress Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.25 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progress Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,222,182 shares of NAS:BIIB for a total holding of 1,677,982. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.38.

On 11/15/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $299.06 per share and a market cap of $43.07Bil. The stock has returned 10.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

