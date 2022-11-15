Perseverance Asset Management International recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

c/o Walkers Corporate Limited George Town, E9 KY1-9008

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $166.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(29.14%), BEKE(14.23%), and ZTO(10.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Perseverance Asset Management International’s top five trades of the quarter.

Perseverance Asset Management International reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 162,000 shares. The trade had a 15.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $190.95 per share and a market cap of $602.97Bil. The stock has returned -44.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-book ratio of 15.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.24 and a price-sales ratio of 8.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,380,000 shares in NYSE:TAL, giving the stock a 10.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.96 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $5.18 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned 17.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Perseverance Asset Management International reduced their investment in NYSE:BEKE by 1,268,107 shares. The trade had a 9.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.19.

On 11/15/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14 per share and a market cap of $17.70Bil. The stock has returned -38.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

Perseverance Asset Management International reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTO by 589,169 shares. The trade had a 6.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.07.

On 11/15/2022, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc traded for a price of $21.54 per share and a market cap of $17.44Bil. The stock has returned -25.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Perseverance Asset Management International reduced their investment in NAS:BZ by 450,720 shares. The trade had a 4.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.57.

On 11/15/2022, Kanzhun Ltd traded for a price of $16.09 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned -58.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kanzhun Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-book ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.