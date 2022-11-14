ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST; 8:00 a.m. PST) on Friday, November 18, 2022 to review and discuss the financial results.

The Company invites investors and analysts to listen and participate in the call by registering via https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/47147. A Q&A session will take place after the formal presentation, which shareholders and other interested parties can partake in through the aforementioned weblink or by dialing 888-506-0062 (international: 973-528-0011) using the participant access code 895731.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Our brands include Liberator®, an iconic product category for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags. As a sustainability-focused Company, we use repurposed polyurethane foam and fabrics wherever possible and vacuum-compress all our foam-based products to reduce our carbon footprint. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Alexander Sannikov, CFO

770-246-6426

[email protected]

